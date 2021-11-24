Financial Management Network Inc. Purchases 422 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.18. The company had a trading volume of 52,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

