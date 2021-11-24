Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 167 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,770. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day moving average of $243.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

