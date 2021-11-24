Financial Management Network Inc. Takes $1.12 Million Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,749,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 73,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,851 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIZD traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.43. 107,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,358. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

