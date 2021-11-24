Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.15.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $150.10. The company had a trading volume of 174,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,994,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average is $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $272.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $146.29 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.