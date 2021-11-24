Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.31. 1,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,176. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $181.21 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.53.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.