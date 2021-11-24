Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,972,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,013,000 after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,666,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,627,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,051,000 after acquiring an additional 129,508 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,335,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,498,000 after acquiring an additional 44,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,706,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,160,000 after acquiring an additional 227,138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.93 and a 52 week high of $123.29.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

