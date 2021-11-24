Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. Makes New $4.16 Million Investment in Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT)

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Short Duration ETF (BATS:HSRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 101,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000. Hartford Short Duration ETF comprises 1.1% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Hartford Short Duration ETF by 936.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,627,000.

BATS:HSRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. 10,543 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $40.99.

