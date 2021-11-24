Financial Survey: COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and COMSovereign (NASDAQ:COMS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmpliTech Group and COMSovereign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 9.99 -$1.03 million N/A N/A COMSovereign $9.43 million 9.00 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

AmpliTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than COMSovereign.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AmpliTech Group and COMSovereign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 COMSovereign 0 0 1 0 3.00

AmpliTech Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 171.74%. Given AmpliTech Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than COMSovereign.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and COMSovereign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group -70.36% -14.67% -13.31% COMSovereign -423.21% -37.30% -28.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of COMSovereign shares are held by institutional investors. 36.3% of COMSovereign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats COMSovereign on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. engages in the provision of solutions to network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units and other enterprises worldwide. It offers LTE Advanced and 5G-New Radio telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. The company was founded by Daniel L. Hodges and John E. Howelon April 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

