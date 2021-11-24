Finminity Market Capitalization Hits $390,006.74 (FMT)

Finminity (CURRENCY:FMT) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 24th. One Finminity coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Finminity has traded up 42.2% against the U.S. dollar. Finminity has a total market capitalization of $390,006.74 and approximately $5,157.00 worth of Finminity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00067454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00071460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00086675 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,224.28 or 0.07373688 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,207.20 or 0.99857907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Finminity Profile

Finminity’s total supply is 9,452,886 coins and its circulating supply is 1,711,777 coins. Finminity’s official Twitter account is @finminity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Finminity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Finminity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Finminity using one of the exchanges listed above.

