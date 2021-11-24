Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $890.99

Shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 890.99 ($11.64) and traded as high as GBX 911.78 ($11.91). Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 895 ($11.69), with a volume of 297,858 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 890.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 900.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.63.

Get Finsbury Growth & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.14%.

In other Finsbury Growth & Income Trust news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 886 ($11.58) per share, with a total value of £177,200 ($231,512.93). Also, insider Sandra Kelly acquired 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 879 ($11.48) per share, with a total value of £19,988.46 ($26,115.05).

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.