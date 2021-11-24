Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp’s (NASDAQ:FEXDU) Quiet Period To Expire on November 29th

Fintech Ecosystem Development’s (NASDAQ:FEXDU) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, November 29th. Fintech Ecosystem Development had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FEXDU opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.26.

