Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th.

Finward Bancorp stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.56. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.69.

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 22.63%.

