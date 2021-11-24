First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Receives $24.56 Average PT from Analysts

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other First Advantage news, CEO Scott Staples sold 346,134 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $6,680,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David L. Gamsey sold 33,432 shares of First Advantage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $645,237.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,579 shares of company stock worth $7,982,075 over the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FA. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,977,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,046,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,985,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Advantage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,164,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FA stock opened at $18.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Advantage has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.92.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Advantage will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

