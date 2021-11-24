First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Position Trimmed by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $274,314 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.54. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIN. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.