First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sets New 12-Month High at $54.90

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.90 and last traded at $54.90, with a volume of 2349 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.26.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.54.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,915.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 867,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,689,940.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $274,314. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

