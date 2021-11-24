First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 2,012 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Heritage Commerce worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth about $292,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 34.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,272,000 after acquiring an additional 205,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Commerce by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 109,688 shares in the last quarter. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.14 per share, for a total transaction of $60,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Heitel sold 27,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $332,302.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51. The company has a market capitalization of $711.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.64% and a return on equity of 7.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 68.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

