First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 547 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 67.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,245,000 after acquiring an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 888.1% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 4.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

MSGS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.50.

Shares of NYSE MSGS opened at $179.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1,627.94 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.