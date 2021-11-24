First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 742,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 48,225 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 610,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 50,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 396,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Luther Burbank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $100,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LBC opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $750.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.78. Luther Burbank Co. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $15.37.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. It accepts deposits from general public and invests those funds in real estate loans, including permanent mortgage and construction loan.

