First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 471.3% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 420,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 346,900 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 588,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 337,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,199,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 117,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,568,000. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.56. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $37.35.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AUDC shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

