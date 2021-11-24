First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $966.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 32.78%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.55 per share, with a total value of $33,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,139.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,275 shares of company stock valued at $221,157. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

