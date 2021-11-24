First Trust Advisors LP Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.24% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHMI. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

CHMI opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.18 million, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.15%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.73%.

CHMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.