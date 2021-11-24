First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 1,528 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 78,023 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 26,353 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

HSII opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.40. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.96 and a 1 year high of $50.03.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $263.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $231,507.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,698 shares of company stock valued at $703,112 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

