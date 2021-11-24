First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) to Issue $0.03 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:LDSF opened at $19.92 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $20.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.