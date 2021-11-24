First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $10,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROBT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,426,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

ROBT opened at $55.52 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $45.39 and a 52 week high of $59.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.