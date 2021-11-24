First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 23rd

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

FIXD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.94. The company had a trading volume of 323,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,167. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.61.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,304 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

