Five Oceans Advisors Invests $67,000 in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,296 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter worth approximately $334,489,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Nokia by 11,783.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after acquiring an additional 20,356,782 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Nokia by 59.1% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nokia by 1,252.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nokia by 346.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $9.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

