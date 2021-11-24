Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the October 14th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FSBC stock opened at $30.09 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 46.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

