FLC Capital Advisors Purchases Shares of 600 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,062,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $668,669,000 after acquiring an additional 33,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $299,132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,227,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KLA from $389.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $5,496,442. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $411.98 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $247.12 and a one year high of $427.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.14 and its 200 day moving average is $337.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.44.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

