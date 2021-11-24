Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FLNC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.36.

Shares of FLNC opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

