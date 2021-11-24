Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.75 and last traded at $37.85. Approximately 28,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,137,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.80.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Fluence Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.