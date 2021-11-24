Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flutter Entertainment PLC is involved in bookmaking business. Its brands portfolio consists of Betfair, Paddy Power, Sportsbet, TVG and FanDuel. Flutter Entertainment PLC, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair plc, is based in DUBLIN, Ireland. “

PDYPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Peel Hunt upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a positive rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $74.13 on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $119.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.82.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

