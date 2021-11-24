FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV (NYSE:DMYQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 115,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DMYQ. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV during the second quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV by 43.2% during the second quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 578,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after buying an additional 174,492 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DMYQ opened at $11.41 on Wednesday. dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $12.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DMYQ. Westpark Capital began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

About dMY Technology Group, Inc. IV

dMY Technology Group, Inc IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

