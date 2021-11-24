FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys 15,000 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 120.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit accounts for 1.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

NYSE INFO opened at $128.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $83.26 and a 12 month high of $132.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average of $116.92.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

