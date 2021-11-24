FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 192.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 604,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 397,445 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the second quarter valued at $1,988,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the second quarter valued at $342,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVFC opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.88. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

