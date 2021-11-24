FNY Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $254.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 74.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.37 and a 1 year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.13.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total value of $2,334,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total transaction of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $12,350,399. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

