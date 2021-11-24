FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New $895,000 Investment in Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.50% of Iron Spark I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,998,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,464,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iron Spark I during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Spark I alerts:

NASDAQ:ISAA opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Iron Spark I Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About Iron Spark I

Iron Spark I Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Spark I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Spark I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.