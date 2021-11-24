Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHTX opened at $12.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. Foghorn Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.01 and a twelve month high of $28.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

