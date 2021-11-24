Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) Lowered to Hold at VTB Capital

VTB Capital cut shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $96.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.51. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a one year low of $83.19 and a one year high of $137.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $5.8157 per share. This represents a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi AS engages in the manufacture, assembly and sale of motor vehicles and primary commercial vehicles. Its products include Ford transit, transit custom, tourneo custom, transit connect, cargo, and cars. The firm also imports and sells passenger cars and manufactures and imports and sells spare parts of those vehicles.

