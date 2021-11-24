ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Trading Up 7%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.52. Approximately 4,759 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 664,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.78.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FORG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts forecast that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

