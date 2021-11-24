Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Forma Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

FMTX stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 163,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,881. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $823.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of -0.51. Forma Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.43 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after purchasing an additional 857,895 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,409,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,070,000 after buying an additional 75,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,144,000 after buying an additional 102,994 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

