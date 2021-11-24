Fort Henry Capital LLC Sells 144 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fort Henry Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Fort Henry Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Henry Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Belmont Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

VNQ traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $110.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,344,506. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.22. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

