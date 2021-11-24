Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fortive were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in Fortive in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $78.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

