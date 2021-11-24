Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.85

Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.85 and last traded at $79.40, with a volume of 5376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.13.

FTV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.84.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $153,531,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive (NYSE:FTV)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

