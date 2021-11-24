Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortress Biotech stock opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $294.90 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

