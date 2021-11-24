Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 121.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTAI shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Diametric Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 51,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.53. The stock had a trading volume of 10,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,544. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

