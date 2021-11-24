Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.63

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 74662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $86,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
