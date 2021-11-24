Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.63

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.63 and last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 74662 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSM shares. Pi Financial upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $86,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 31.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

