Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 263 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.3% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

NYSE:PM opened at $89.65 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.44.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

