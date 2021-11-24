Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 280.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 147.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.56.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPC. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.