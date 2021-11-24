Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 28,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.00. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.62.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. CIBC raised Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

