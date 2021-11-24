Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $207,000 in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Waste Management by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 9,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 16.0% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.57. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $166.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

